83-year-old grandmother with dementia found safe after going missing in Long Beach

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- UPDATE: The woman has been found safe in Chino Hills, according to the Long Beach Police Department.
Long Beach police are searching for a grandmother with dementia who went missing on Tuesday.
Lillie Ricks, 83, was last seen near Long Beach Clinical Trial on Pacific Avenue and 20th Street at around 9 p.m.
Family says she had an appointment for a COVID-19 test at the location.
Ricks has dementia and needs her medication.
She was seen wearing a white sweater and black pants. The vehicle she was in was described as a green 1997 BMW 740i, with a license plate number of BKDR925.
Anyone with information can contact Long Beach police.
