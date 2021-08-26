LAUSD confirms 1st COVID outbreak in district at Grant Elementary in Hollywood

According to the district's online dashboard, there are 11 confirmed cases among students and staff in a single classroom.
The district says the quarantined class now has materials to continue school work at home.
The district will conduct contact tracing, upon which more students will likely end up being quarantined.
The county defines an "outbreak" as three or more cases over 14 days -- and likely linked to one another.
LAUSD officials told the Board of Education Tuesday that approximately 3,000 of the district's students, which totals around 600,000, had tested positive for COVID-19 as of the end of the first week of classes, which began Aug. 16.
That figure includes testing conducted prior to the start of the school year. Another 3,500 students were quarantined for being in close contact with those who tested positive.
MORE | How masks impact the spread of COVID-19 in a classroom