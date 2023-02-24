5 Freeway closed in Grapevine as blizzard warning takes effect in LA County mountains

The California Highway Patrol closed the 5 Freeway through the Grapevine due to heavy snow and dangerous driving conditions, as a storm that is expected to pummel Southern California continued to intensify.

The northbound 5 is closed at Parker Road in Castaic. The southbound 5 is closed at Grapevine. It is not known when the freeway will reopen. The CHP was escorting cars and vehicles through the Grapevine until about 1:30 a.m. Friday.

Record low temperatures for the day were reported in parts of Orange County by the National Weather Service. It was 57 in Anaheim on Thursday, breaking the record for the lowest maximum temperature of 58 set in 2022. It was 54 in Newport Beach, breaking the record of 55 set in 1946.

A rare blizzard warning will be in effect for Los Angeles County mountains from 4 a.m. Friday to 4 p.m. Saturday. National Weather Service forecasters said up to 5 feet of snow could accumulate in the mountains above 4,000 feet, accompanied by wind gusts topping 80 mph that will create "near zero visibility." Higher elevations could see as much as 8 feet of snow, with accumulations of 6 to 12 inches possible at elevations between 2,000 and 4,000 feet, "including most major mountain passes."

"Travel should be restricted to emergencies only," according to the NWS. "If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle."

According to the NWS Los Angeles office -- which is based in Oxnard -- the blizzard warning is the first issued in the area since 1989, when a warning was also issued for the L.A. County mountains.

Rain and hail fell on parts of Los Angeles and Orange counties Thursday, and the Hollywood Sign got a light dusting of snow. Small amounts of snow also fell along the coast in Venice.