Rancho Palos Verdes residents fear threat of more land movement ahead of storm

"We can't sell, we can't rent, we can't stay, we can't leave," said one resident.

RANCHO PALOS VERDES, Calif. (KABC) -- With more rain on the way, people living in Rancho Palos Verdes are getting worried over the threat of land movement.

Rain is expected to arrive Sunday and last on and off through Wednesday, according to forecasters. On Saturday, crews were spotted working to raise waterlines above ground in an effort to save homes that have already been damaged by rapid land movement.

Residents like Nikki Noushkam have one major concern: losing their homes. She says crews have provided sand bags and are working to fill cracks.

"I have cracks around my house. I cannot use my garage," she said. "We can't sell, we can't rent, we can't stay, we can't leave. I really, really am hoping and imploring of our leaders, our state and federal leaders, to actually step up, and help us."

Leaders for Rancho Palos Verdes and Rolling Hills say they're working with other agencies to find ways to mitigate accelerated land movement, which Rancho Palos Verdes mayor tells Eyewitness News has been happening more frequently in recent years. The cost for a solution? An estimated $35 million, funding the city of Rancho Palos Verdes doesn't have.

Wayfarers Chapel, a scenic wedding spot that was recently designated a National Historic Landmark, announced it has closed indefinitely due ground movement in the area.

"With recent rains and even rains last winter we understand it's just percolating down from the hills above us and its causing asphalt to surge in ways we have never seen before," said Rev. Dan Burchett, executive director of the chapel.

Rainfall predictions call for 2 to 4 inches in coastal and valley areas and 4 to 6 inches possible in foothills and mountains, with some localized totals reaching up to 8 inches. Peak rainfall rates of 0.5 to 1 inch are likely, with the higher end of the range focused across south facing mountain slopes and foothills.

The storm that hit Southern California earlier this month caused mudslides and flash flooding in many parts of the region. Emergency crews are urging people living in low lying areas to start preparing now.

City News Service, Inc. contributed to this report.