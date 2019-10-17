Great California ShakeOut: 10.7 million Californians set to participate in annual earthquake drill

By
LA MIRADA, Calif. (KABC) -- Millions of residents statewide are set to participate in the 12 annual Great California Shakeout earthquake drill on Thursday, the 30th anniversary of the magnitude 6.9 Loma Prieta quake that shook the Bay Area in 1989.

This year's drill, scheduled for 10:17 a.m. to mimic the date of Oct. 17, comes less than four months after the Mojave Desert town of Ridgecrest was struck by temblors of magnitude 6.4 and 7.1 during the first week of July. A magnitude 6.0 earthquake struck near Napa in 2014.

Participants are urged to "drop, cover and hold on" during the 60-second simulation, finding shelter under a desk, table or other sturdy surface.

According to shakeout.org, 10.7 million people -- including about 4.5 million in Los Angeles and Orange counties -- had signed up to participate in the Great California Shakeout as of Thursday morning. They are expected to be joined by participants across the U.S. and in Japan, New Zealand and Canada.
EMBED More News Videos

The California Governor's Office of Emergency Services says earthquake early warning alerts will become publicly available statewide starting Thursday.


Also as of Thursday, earthquake early warning alerts produced by the ShakeAlert system became publicly available statewide through a smartphone app and the same wireless notification system that issues Amber Alerts, Gov. Gavin Newsom's Office of Emergency Services announced.

Most Californians live within 30 miles of an active fault, according to the California Earthquake Authority.

Annde Ewersten, a spokeswoman for the agency, noted that 1 million homes throughout the state are vulnerable because they are not anchored to their foundations.

"It's basically a home that, you might have a couple of steps to the house and you can crawl underneath it -- those houses haven't been anchored or bolted to their foundation and they might have a cripple wall also," she said. "And if they're not properly retrofitted they can topple off their foundation."
EMBED More News Videos

ABC7 has compiled a list of items that are important to have in your earthquake kit so that you're prepared for "the big one."

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angeles countylos angelesdowntown laearthquakeemergency drilltechnologywarningscience
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
California earthquake alerts to become available statewide
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
OC sheriff's investigator allegedly pulls gun on teens at skate park
30K SCE customers could lose power ahead of high winds
US Rep. Elijah Cummings dies at 68
House passes bill to rename Pacoima post office after Ritchie Valens
The Earthquake Effect: Scientists call Bay Area 'Tectonic Time Bomb'
Friends, family remember couple killed in West Covina crash
Preliminary 3.7-magnitude earthquake strikes near Hollister
Show More
Valley residents voice concern during meeting on Saddle Ridge Fire
Man shot, wounded at Santa Monica pier, police say
Video allegedly shows Lynwood teacher placing teen in chokehold
Live: Amber Alert for missing teen update from police
Jury deciding penalty for convicted 'Hollywood Ripper'
More TOP STORIES News