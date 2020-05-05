Coronavirus California

'Great Plates Delivered' program helps vulnerable seniors receive free meals during COVID-19 crisis

Each delivery contains breakfast, lunch and dinner. The program enlists local restaurants to prepare and deliver the food.
By
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (KABC) -- San Bernardino County employees, gloved and masked, picked up bags containing meals for seniors who signed up for the "Great Plates Delivered" program. On Saturday, they launched the program by fanning out across the region to make deliveries.

"So, the program has launched and we are moving forward to serve individuals throughout the county of San Bernardino," said Sharon Nevins, director of the San Bernardino County Public Guardian.

On April 24, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a plan to pay for and deliver three meals a day to vulnerable seniors during the coronavirus crisis. California was first in the nation to announce the initiative.

Each delivery contains breakfast, lunch and dinner. The program enlists local restaurants to prepare and deliver the food.

"This program has helped our business immensely," said Mark Furuuchi, owner of Gourmet Gourmet Catering. "We almost were completely shut down from the end of March, just doing a few things here and there. Luckily, this program came up, we were able to employ some of our people and bring them back."

Seniors are eligible for the free meals if they are 65-years-old or older are at high risk for exposure to or have the coronavirus and are within 600% of the poverty level.

"It's been discouraging to have to stay in like this but I am trying to protect myself, protect my children, protect my family," said 71-year-old Dora Boweles.

Boweles was able to qualify for the service after her social worker with the county's Department of Aging and Adult Services let her know about it.

For now, the federal government through FEMA is picking up 75% of the cost with the state and county also contributing to the program. Not every senior will qualify for the program, but both San Bernardino and Riverside counties Department of Aging and Adult Services is encouraging seniors to reach out if they do have a need.

San Bernardino and Riverside counties are currently enrolling seniors in the "Great Plates Delivered" program to learn more click on the links.

Riverside County officials ready to start reopening region, await for Gov. Newsom's approval
EMBED More News Videos

Riverside County officials say they're ready to move forward and begin the process of reopening, getting people back to work. But they also say they won't make any moves without the Governor's OK.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysan bernardino countyriverside countycoronavirus californiacoronavirusseniorscoronavirus pandemicsenior citizenscovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
Giving Tuesday: Here are 8 SoCal nonprofits you can help today
COVID-19: LA County officials report 28 additional deaths and 568 new cases
Submit your coronavirus questions for virtual town hall
Coronavirus updates: Live Events
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Newsom says phase 2 of reopening CA to start as early as Friday
Giving Tuesday: Here are 8 SoCal nonprofits you can help today
Gov. Newsom announces reopening of 2 OC beaches
Coronavirus updates: Live Events
Investigation underway after man wears KKK-style hood in supermarket
Next LAUSD school year to start in mid-August, officials say
5-year-old boy pulled over on highway in parents' car
Show More
Macy's to open with new rules customers will have to follow
Pursuit suspect detained near Victorville after apparent standoff, chase
Veteran uses her company to help other vets and front-line workers
Riverside County officials ready to start reopening region, await governor's OK
SoCal family had no money for rent, then the cops came
More TOP STORIES News