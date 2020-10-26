Brush fire in Corona area advancing toward homes in Yorba Linda - LIVE

#OCSDPIO Evacuation orders for Yorba Linda- North of the 91 freeway East of Gypsum Canyon, including Bryant Ranch Elementary. Anyone in the affected area should evacuate immediately. — OC Sheriff, CA (@OCSheriff) October 26, 2020

CORONA, Calif. (KABC) -- A brush fire that rapidly spread to at least 200 acres is threatening homes in the Corona area and advancing toward Yorba Linda.The Green Fire was burning in the area of Green River Road near the Green River Golf course and the 91 Freeway.Fire officials say the fire may soon pose an immediate threat to residences in Yorba Linda.Evacuation orders were issued for Yorba Linda neighborhoods north of the 91 Freeway, east of Gypsum Canyon including Bryant Ranch Elementary school, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Department."Anyone in the affected area should evacuate immediately," the OCSD tweeted.The fire broke out on a day of intense Santa Ana winds throughout Southern California that triggered a red-flag warning for the area. Other fires around the region have spread rapidly and some areas are seeing gusts in excess of 50 mph. Temperatures are cool, but humidity is very low in the brush.DEVELOPING: This story will be updated as more information becomes available.