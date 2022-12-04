'You know who you are': Family of woman killed in Watts hit-and-run wants driver to come forward

Police are still looking for the driver responsible.

WATTS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The family of an 89-year-old woman who was killed during a hit-and-run crash in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Watts is calling for justice as a search for the driver is underway.

"We're not going to stop," said the victim's niece Meggan Mauldin during a vigil on Saturday. "We're not going to stop like you didn't stop. That's my auntie ... my auntie, you hit her and ran."

The incident happened just after 11 p.m. Thursday near the area of 109th Street and Central Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Surveillance cameras from the market right in front of the scene captured the moment on video.

Authorities say the woman, who family identified as Marie Alexander, was struck by a dark-colored Chevrolet vehicle as she tried to cross the street. The driver did not stop.

"You wake up, you get the message that she's not here, then you see the videotape and to just know that somebody just accelerated and kept going," said Alexander's nephew, Elmer Mauldin.

Family members described Alexander as a very loving woman and an ambassador to their family. A $50,000 reward is being offered for any information leading to the arrest of the driver.

"Whoever did this ... how can you live with yourself?" asked Alexander's son, Paris Payton. "Moms was a good person, you're going to hit somebody and run?"

Alexander, a mother of two, also had two grandchildren and four great grandchildren but family members said she was a mother to so many more.

"Marie pretty much reared and nurtured all of us," said Elmer Mauldin. "She was just loved and loved by everybody."

Meanwhile, the owners of the market near the crash scene say it's a dangerous area for pedestrians and there's an issue with lighting on the street.

"Lately, especially lately, it's been really dark. There's no lights and there's constantly hit-and-runs, car crashes. It's a dangerous street," said Valeria Cordero.

They said there was a similar accident just yards away only three days ago.

"We have car crashes here all the time so I knew a car crash or something happened," Cordero added.

Investigators believe the suspect's vehicle likely has front end damage from the deadly collision. Family members are hoping the driver will do the right thing.

"We're not going to stop until you turn yourself in, whoever you are, you know who you are. Please, we want justice for my auntie," said Alexander's niece Latrice Lane.