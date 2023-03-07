Aerial footage showed the community of Green Valley Lake buried beneath several feet of snow.

Residents in SoCal mountain community stranded as homes, roads buried in snow

BIG BEAR, Calif. (KABC) -- A small mountain community just south of Big Bear is buried beneath several feet of snow.

Aerial footage from AIR7 HD Monday morning showed the community of Green Valley Lake overwhelmed with snow.

A woman reported several homes had roofs that collapsed.

Residents there have little to no access in and out of their community. They're asking for help, much like residents in other Southern California mountain towns.

Rare blizzard warnings went into effect in late February in the mountain ranges of Southern California as an arctic air mass plunged down the West Coast, plastering California's coast ranges and the Sierra Nevada.

In an extremely unusual event, staggering amounts of snow fell east of Los Angeles in the San Bernardino Mountains and the adjacent San Gabriel Mountains, where thousands of people live or visit communities at high elevations reached by windy, steep highways.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.