Art imitates life with new actors on 'Greys Anatomy' learning from the show's veterans

'The five New Kids on the Block that we have are incredible.' Veteran actors on 'Grey's Anatomy' welcome new class of interns and helps them soak up all they can from the senior staff of actors.

HOLLYWOOD -- "Grey's Anatomy" has become a fixture on our TV screens for 19 seasons. The show has kept itself alive by bringing in new cast members every few years; for this season, it's five new young, eager, competitive interns.

"The five 'New Kids on the Block' that we have are incredible. They fit right in," said Camilla Luddington.

The new class of interns is filling the halls of Grey Sloan Memorial. And these "Newbies" say they were able to start learning from the show's longtime veterans from day one.

"We're just seeing so many like, cool dynamics between the calm OGs and the new interns," said Harry Shum Jr. "Honestly, I'm having a blast."

The new cast feels like art is imitating life... and they're here to soak in all they can from the senior staff of actors.

"I feel like the intern coming in and wanting to learn from the attendings," said Niko Terho. "You know, I wanted to learn what I could from everybody so this just been like a huge like schooling moment for me."

Chandra Wilson has been with the show since day one. She loves working with new people.

"I certainly do feel the responsibility of a new crop of actors coming into this established thing," said Wilson. "And wanting all the moments, to give them the best of me, right, the best of me as an actor, the best of me as a mentor, the best of me as a fellow cast member."

"I was really excited to work with Miss Ellen (Pompeo) as well as Miss Chandra, because they're just you know, they've been on the show for 19 years," said Adelaide Kane. "They've kept it fresh to keep it interesting and continue to develop characters. Truly this has been a marathon not a sprint for them."

"Grey's Anatomy" airs Thursday nights on ABC.