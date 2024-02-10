Big 'Grey's Anatomy,' 'Golden Bachelorette,' 'Abbott Elementary' news

New shows, returning shows, big guest stars were all announced today

LOS ANGELES -- It's been a big day of news for all things ABC.

Ahead of its season 20 premiere, "Grey's Anatomy" announced some big guest stars. Jessica Capshaw will scrub back in as Dr. Arizona Robbins. Capshaw left the show in season 14. Alex Landi also returns as Dr. Nico Kim.

Two new characters will join the team as well. Natalie Morales will star as pediatric surgeon Monica Beltran. And Freddy Miyares will guest star as a patient named Dorian.

See it all when "Grey's Anatomy" returns March 14 on ABC.

Season 3 of "Abbott Elementary" just premiered and now we've got news that the Emmy winning comedy has been renewed for a 4th season.

"Celebrity Family Feud" with host Steve Harvey and "Jeopardy! Masters" with host Ken Jennings have been renewed. Look for new episodes later this year.

Bachelor Nation, this one is for you. "The Golden Bachelorette" is happening and will air on ABC this fall. We'll also see a new season of "The Bachelorette" this summer.

ABC will also be the home of the 76th Emmy Awards. Nominations will be announced July 17 and awards will be handed out September 15.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony returns to ABC and Disney+ this year. Get ready to rock, nominees include Mary J. Blige, Mariah Carey, Cher, Dave Matthews Band, Eric B. and Rakim, Foreigner, Peter Frampton, Jane's Addiction, Kool and the Gang, Lenny Kravitz, Oasis, Sinead O'Connor, Ozzy Osbourne, Sade and A Tribe Called Quest.

There's lots of Disney+ news as well. "Goosebumps" has been renewed for season 2. Expect more mystery and adventure soon on the streamer.

Disney+ announced a new series, "Renegade Nell," which will premiere March 29.

Zombies fans, get ready! A 4th "Zombies" movie is headed into production. Milo Manheim and Meg Donnelly will reprise their roles and serve as executive producers.

And finally, for the kids, Disney Junior has ordered new seasons of "SuperKitties" and "Pupstruction."

The announcements were made today at the Television Critics Association winter 2024 press tour.