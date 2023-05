A deadly crash has grinded traffic to a halt on the 5 Freeway in Griffith Park.

Most NB lanes on 5 Frwy closed near Griffith Park after fatal crash

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A deadly crash has grounded traffic to a halt on the 5 Freeway in Griffith Park.

The two-car crash happened in the northbound lanes near Colorado Boulevard around 9 p.m. Saturday.

One man was killed in the violent wreck.

First responders have shut down the left three lanes going northbound of the freeway as they begin the cleanup.

There is currently no timeline for when the lanes will reopen.