Griffith Park reopens after closure for exceeding capacity

By ABC7.com staff
Griffith Park turns away visitors amid capacity concerns on Easter Sunday

GRIFFITH PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- With beautiful spring weather for Easter, Griffith Park was flooded with visitors on Sunday.

At one point, park rangers closed the vehicle entrances and were diverting cars because of capacity concerns.

The Griffith Park Zoo was allowing guests who already had tickets to enter Zoo Drive but others were being turned away for much of the afternoon.

By around 4:45 p.m. a ranger at the park said vehicle traffic was being allowed back in again.



The Griffith Park Zoo was closed for much of the pandemic, shutting down for five months from March to August 2020 and then again during the surge in December 2020 until reopening in February 2021.
