Griffith Park reopens after closure for exceeding capacity

At one point, park rangers closed the vehicle entrances and were diverting cars because of capacity concerns.
The Griffith Park Zoo was allowing guests who already had tickets to enter Zoo Drive but others were being turned away for much of the afternoon.
By around 4:45 p.m. a ranger at the park said vehicle traffic was being allowed back in again.
NOTICE: Griffith Park is currently closed due to capacity concerns. Zoo guests with tickets will be permitted to pass on Zoo Drive. Please be prepared to show your printed ticket or e-ticket on your mobile device. Have a great time at the Zoo!— Los Angeles Zoo & Botanical Gardens (@LAZoo) April 4, 2021
The Griffith Park Zoo was closed for much of the pandemic, shutting down for five months from March to August 2020 and then again during the surge in December 2020 until reopening in February 2021.