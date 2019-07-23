Grocery store employee missing for 10 years found behind store's cooler

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa -- Earlier this year, workers removing shelves and coolers from a closed supermarket in Council Bluffs, Iowa discovered a body.

The remains were recently identified as those of 25-year-old Larry Ely Murillo-Moncada, a former employee who had been reported missing nearly a decade ago.

Council Bluffs police believe Murillo-Moncada climbed a cooler and somehow fell behind it, leaving him trapped. Police say the gap was about 18 inches between the cooler and the wall.

"I was informed that sometimes employees would randomly go up at different times and be up on the unit and we believe that he may have accidentally fell behind the unit," said Sgt. Brandon Danielson from the Council Bluffs Police Department.

Employees say Larry wasn't scheduled to work that day, so no one knew he was there.

Hours before he vanished, his parents told police he was just upset and ran out of their home.

"The mother had an idea that he had never left the No Frills. I don't know how she came up with that idea, but they were pretty upset," said Sgt. Danielson.

Investigators believe his death was an accident. They say this is one of the oddest cases they've worked on.

"You don't hear about these type of cases - people found in walls, especially in this area. So that would be the odd part of about. We have missing person cases all the time, but this is just unique," Sgt. Danielson told KETV.

State authorities were able to identify Murillo-Moncada using DNA from his parents.

Iowa medical examiners have ordered an autopsy.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
iowau.s. & worldgrocery storemissing person
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Teen, man arrested in violent fight at Moreno Valley skate park
UCI Medical Center in Orange evacuated after reports of smoke
Mother taken into ICE custody in Echo Park as neighbor tries to intervene
3-month-old dies after fall from mother's arms during fight
Dodgers to announce plans for stadium renovations
Trump expands fast-track deportation authority across U.S.
Disney worker punched in face by angry Chicago tourist, sheriff says
Show More
Beach parking, RV camping fees may increase across L.A. County
Burglary suspects caught on video ransacking Hollywood Hills home
VIDEO: Bay Area officer pulls man from burning vehicle
Woman fatally shot in Granada Hills neighborhood
2 dead following multi-vehicle crash in Huntington Beach
More TOP STORIES News