Woman sought after theft caught on camera at Westlake Village Guitar Center

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif. (KABC) -- Authorities are asking for the public's help in identifying a woman who allegedly stole two valuable guitars from a Guitar Center in Westlake Village.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, deputies responded to the 30700 block of Russell Ranch Road near the 101 Freeway shortly after 3 p.m. on Aug. 13 to a report regarding a theft at the store.

A woman entered the store and began looking at several guitars moments before walking out of the business. She was carrying an Epiphone 1959 Les Paul Standard Outfit electric guitar, valued at $999, in one hand and a Fender Player Stratocaster HSS Plus, valued at $909, in the other, sheriff's officials said.

Authorities released photos of a woman wanted in connection with the theft of two valuable guitars from a Guitar Center store in Westlake Village. Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department

Deputies released several surveillance images of the woman holding the guitars. In the photos, she is seen wearing a black dress and has a purse on her left shoulder.

Anyone with information regarding the theft is urged to contact the Malibu/Lost Hills sheriff's station at (818) 878-1808. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477.