SoCal hospital offering free gun locks to employees to reduce childhood injuries

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A Southern California hospital is offering a gift to employees designed to make their holidays safer: Free gun locks.

Providence Holy Cross Medical Center and Facey Medical Group are teaming up to give the locks to doctors, nurses and other employees.

Doctors note they treat many gunshot victims and all-too-often they can be children.

"We are offering free gun locks to all of our employees and our physicians in the month of December because we want to ensure that this year and every year everyone has a safe, healthy and happy holiday and we want to make it safer for our families, our friends and the communities we serve," said hospital CEO Dr. Bernie Klein.

Given the amount of violence and guns waved around on social media, nurse Jessica Castillo is grabbing one of the gun locks as an extra safety measure for her kids, though she already keeps her guns in a safe.

"You see kids mimicking holding up a gun and I don't want them to ever get that curious where they are in there and it's not protected," Castillo said. "They are in a safe and this will just lock the gun itself."