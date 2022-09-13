LA County Board of Supervisors to consider possible local rules to control gun sales

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors is expected Tuesday to vote on a motion to advance a series of measures aimed at regulating gun sales in the county.

The proposal would direct the board's attorneys to draft several ordinances, including a ban on the sale of .50-caliber handguns and ammunition in unincorporated areas of the county.

Another proposed ordinance would require "buffer zones" between gun stores and "sensitive areas" such as schools, day care centers and parks. Another would ban the possession of firearms on all county property.

The proposals are the result of a confidential report that was presented to the board last month on possible gun regulations that could be imposed locally. The board voted unanimously in June to request the report, with Supervisor Janice Hahn saying there is "a gun violence epidemic in our nation."

The board asked its attorneys to explore an array of possible regulations, and the proposals going before the board Tuesday are a result of that report, according to the motion introduced by Hahn and Supervisor Hilda Solis.

"Gun violence continues to plague our communities and more Americans purchased guns in 2020 than any other year on record,"' according to the motion. "Too many of our residents have already been victims of gun violence, either directly or indirectly, and too many others are afraid that they will become victims in the future. ... Implementing common sense gun regulations at a local level is necessary to protect our residents and keep our public spaces safe for the community."

If approved, the motion calls for attorneys to draft the proposed ordinances and return to the board for another vote within 90 days.

City News Service contributed to this report.