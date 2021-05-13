Gunfire report in Fairfax District determined to be 'swatting' call, LAPD says

By ABC7.com staff
FAIRFAX DISTRICT, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Police determined that a report of shots fired in the Fairfax District was a swatting call and cleared the scene Wednesday evening.

A large police presence had responded to the area just after 7 p.m. following a report of shots fired.

They said a manager of an apartment building in the area of Fairfax Avenue and Beverly Boulevard reported gunshots in the area. There were also reports of an armed person threatening to shoot others.

The Los Angeles Police Department shut down part of the neighborhood and searched for the suspect.

The location is near the CBS Television City complex and about a block away from The Grove and the Original Farmers Market.



After a thorough search, police determined the call was unfounded, tweeting, "We determined this was a 'swatting' incident which clearly tied up critical public safety resources, but due to the nature (an alleged shooting) had to be thoroughly investigated. We appreciated the public's patience."

