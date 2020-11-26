Calabasas shooting: Gunman arrested after 2 wounded at gated community

A shooting at a gated community in Calabasas left two people wounded.
CALABASAS, Calif. (KABC) -- Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies arrested a suspect after two people were shot at a gated community in Calabasas Wednesday evening.

Deputies responded to the Mountain View Estates for a domestic violence incident, the Lost Hills Sheriff's Station tweeted shortly after 6 p.m.

Authorities asked residents to stay inside their homes and lock their doors as the search was underway.

Both victims were transported to a hospital, and one of them had to be airlifted. Further information about their condition was unknown.

AIR7 HD captured what appeared to be a bullet hole in the hood of a blue Honda SUV, near the guard gate.

Officers later surrounded a home where they believed the incident took place, and a SWAT vehicle was seen roaming the area.

The Lost Hills Sheriff's Station announced at around 11:30 p.m. that the suspect was taken into custody, but did not provide further information.
