An altercation resulted in the shooting death of a man late Friday evening at his home in Ontario, authorities said.Officers responded about midnight to the 300 block of Carlton Street, where they discovered the victim in front of the house, a spokesperson for the Ontario Police Department said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.According to investigators, the confrontation between the victim and gunman began during a gathering of family members or friends at the residence.The shooter, whose description was not available, fled the scene and was being sought.The name and age of the deceased man were not immediately disclosed.