Wine Country Weekend hosts celebrity softball fundraiser in Yountville

YOUNTVILLE, Calif. -- Play ball! Superstars Guy Fieri and Tim McGraw recently joined forces to fundraise for Wine Country Weekend, consisting of food, softball and music! The event raised over one million dollars to benefit brain health and wellness for veterans, first responders, and healthcare professionals.

"Both Tim and I have the same appreciation and admiration for our vets and for active military. And when we started talking about this, it just kept escalating like, 'okay, well, let's have a food wine event. Okay, well, let's have a concert. Okay, well, let's feed the vets,'" explained Fieri.

The event transformed into all of the above plus a softball game happening at Veterans Home of California Yountville.

"I've been here 12 years, and this is the most incredible event this home has ever had in the 12 years I've been here. This is beyond belief," said Gary Sloan Allied Council Chair of the Veterans Home.

"It made me tear up a few times. You see these, these guys come through and you realize what they've sacrificed," said McGraw. "It makes me feel awesome that we're able to do this and they're able to get out and come enjoy a day like this and get to spend some time...seeing something that's appreciating them."

For more information about Wine Country Weekend, visit here.