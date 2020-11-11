Health & Fitness

CRUNCH fitness chain takes the entire gym outside for members to enjoy

Catering to members while trying to stay afloat, Crunch Gym takes the gym to the outside parking lot in Burbank during Covid.
By
BURBANK, Calif. (KABC) -- While instructor Amy Rollman taught 'Post Lockdown Solution,' to her group exercise class, many other Crunch Gym members enjoyed the new 4500 square foot facility now in the parking lot next to the gym.
Currently the Sunset and Upland facilities are closed, but members are welcome to come enjoy the new outdoor set up.

Crunch encourages the community to give it a try. Day, week and monthly passes are available.
See the story above for more information
