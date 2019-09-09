Hacienda Heights shooting leaves at least 1 dead, 1 injured

HACIENDA HEIGHTS, Calif. (KABC) -- Authorities were investigating a shooting in Hacienda Heights that left at least one person dead and another injured early Monday morning.Witnesses said the shooting occurred at about 1 a.m. near the intersection of Manzanita Drive and Deerhaven Drive.One person died at the scene and another was transported to a hospital, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.The victims were not immediately identified.It was not immediately clear if there were other victims, if an arrest has been made or what led to the shooting.