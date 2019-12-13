Studio City family has big scare when hacker talks to little girl through family's Ring camera

By and ABC7.com staff
STUDIO CITY, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Ring security cameras were designed to keep homeowners feeling safe, but one Studio City family felt anything but when a hacker tapped into their system.

Ashley Lemay had placed a camera inside her child's bedroom until she discovered that someone was talking to her little girl.

"I'm your best friend. I'm Santa Claus. Don't you want to be my best friend?" the voice said over the camera speaker.

Lemay said she bought the camera on Black Friday and set it up as an extra bit of security to keep an eye on her three daughters.

"I watched the video and my heart...I didn't even get to the end where she's screaming, 'mommy,'" said Lemay.

Lemay wonders how long the person was looking at her daughter and whether they were planning to befriend her or try to meet up with her.

"They could watch them sleeping. They could've watch them changing. They could've seen all kinds of things. Honestly, I feel it's either someone who knows us or somebody who lives close by," Lemay said.

There was a similar case in Georgia where a woman had a camera in her bedroom. She was going to sleep when someone started talking to her.

"I can see you in the bed. Come on. Wake the **** up," the voice could be heard saying.

In another case, a hacker asks for money in bitcoin.

"Pay 50 bitcoin ransom or else you will get terminated yourself right now," the voice said.

According to security expert Jim McDonnell anything that can be accessed remotely can be hacked remotely.

"Encryption is the key. Systems that allow you to access smart devices through a third-party app are more vulnerable. Strong passwords are critical," he said.

Security experts said you have to secure your Wi-Fi network and your passwords.

Ring issued the following statement:
"...we have no evidence of an unauthorized intrusion or compromise of Ring's systems or network. Unfortunately, when the same username and password is reused on multiple services, it's possible for bad actors to gain access to many accounts."

It's recommended people use different passwords for each account and create strong passwords that would be difficult for someone to figure out.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
studio citylos angelessecurity
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LAPD officer arrested after allegedly fondling corpse
Special visit with Santa available for children with autism
LAPD breaks in new cruiser, environmentally conscious Tesla
Orange police shoot, kill man armed with knife, authorities say
'Bombshell' about to drop in theaters
Lawsuit over fired LA deputy costs millions of tax dollars
Officials capture mountain lion in Simi Valley neighborhood
Show More
3-digit suicide hotline number like 911 in the works
Baby ejected from car window in crash, survives in Northern CA
100 year old WWII internment camp survivor shares her secret to a long life
Armed suspects rob men outside rapper's Encino mansion
Chipotle gives away free burritos during Holiday Extravaganza
More TOP STORIES News