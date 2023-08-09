American woman, young daughter freed after being kidnapped in Haiti

A Haiti kidnapping has been reported. El Roi nurse Alix Dorsainvil and her daughter were taken Thursday. Americans are warned not to travel there.

Alix Dorsainvil was kidnapped from the ministry where she worked.

PORT au PRINCE, Haiti -- American woman Alix Dorsainvil and her young child have been freed and are safe after being kidnapped in Haiti roughly two weeks ago, according to a statement from El Roi Haiti, the nonprofit where she worked.

Dorsainvil and her young daughter were taken from the El Roi compound outside of Port-au-Prince on July 27 and have been held ever since. Negotiations to free her started shortly after she was taken, according to a Haitian law enforcement source.

This undated photo provided by El Roi Haiti on July 31, 2023, shows Alix Dorsainvil with her husband Sandro Dorsainvil, founder and director of El Roi Academy & Institution Mixte. El Roi Haiti

"It is with a heart of gratitude and immense joy that we at El Roi Haiti confirm the safe release of our staff member and friend, Alix Dorsainvil and her child who were held hostage in Port au Prince, Haiti. Today we are praising God for answered prayer!" the El Roi Haiti statement read.

The video in the media player above was used in a previous report.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.