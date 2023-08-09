American woman, young daughter freed after being kidnapped in Haiti

PORT au PRINCE, Haiti -- American woman Alix Dorsainvil and her young child have been freed and are safe after being kidnapped in Haiti roughly two weeks ago, according to a statement from El Roi Haiti, the nonprofit where she worked.
Dorsainvil and her young daughter were taken from the El Roi compound outside of Port-au-Prince on July 27 and have been held ever since. Negotiations to free her started shortly after she was taken, according to a Haitian law enforcement source.
"It is with a heart of gratitude and immense joy that we at El Roi Haiti confirm the safe release of our staff member and friend, Alix Dorsainvil and her child who were held hostage in Port au Prince, Haiti. Today we are praising God for answered prayer!" the El Roi Haiti statement read.
