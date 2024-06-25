Riverside County sheriff's deputy arrested for alleged rape of volunteer, released on $1M bail

RIVERSIDE, Calif. -- A Riverside County sheriff's deputy arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting a female volunteer released from custody Monday on a $1 million bond, authorities said.

Deputy Alexander Ravy Vanny, 33, of Hemet, was booked into the Smith Correctional Facility in Banning Saturday on suspicion of forcible rape, kidnapping to commit rape and forced oral copulation, according to a news release.

Vanny posted bail Sunday morning.

According to sheriff's spokesman Sgt. Mike Kelleher, on Friday, a woman identified only as a sheriff's department volunteer "confided ... in a deputy about a sexual assault committed" on an unspecified date. Kelleher alleged that the victim identified Vanny as her assailant, but did not disclose further details.

The deputy who received the information reported it to superiors, at which point an investigation was initiated by the sheriff's Special Victims Unit, culminating in findings that "Vanny (had) committed a sexual assault against the victim," the Sheriff's Department said in a statement.

The suspect was taken into custody without incident on Acacia Avenue in Hemet Saturday afternoon.

He was immediately placed on unpaid administrative leave pending the possibility of criminal charges and adjudication of the matter.

According to sheriff's officials, tVanny was hired in May 2016, and his most recent assignment was at the Hemet station.

"The sheriff's office condemns any form of sexual misconduct involving its personnel on- or off-duty and remains resolute in its commitment to deterring and preventing such behavior," the news release said.

Anyone with information relevant to the investigation was asked to contact the Special Victims Unit at (951) 955-1698.