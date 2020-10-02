Check out Freeform's Halloween Road drive-thru experience in Montecito Heights

MONTECITO HEIGHTS (KABC) -- Freeform's Halloween Road is a drive-thru experience happening now through Oct. 4.
The socially distanced event features scenes from fan-favorite movies like "Hocus Pocus" and "The Nightmare Before Christmas." Halloween music will play throughout the drive to get you and you and your passengers in the Halloween spirit!
Guests stay in their own car and only have to wear a mask when they roll down their windows. The event is spooky, not scary and staff members will stay at least 6 feet away from your vehicle.
Guests are allowed to take photos and videos as they drive through the interactive experience, which includes trick-or-treating and prizes.
For more information, visit 31nightsofhalloween.com.
