Behind the scenes at Halloween Horror Nights

Performers at Halloween Horror Nights go through almost five gallons of fake blood every night.

Performers at Halloween Horror Nights go through almost five gallons of fake blood every night.

At Universal Studios Halloween Horror Nights, you never know who or what is going to be around the corner. But ABC7 got a behind-the-scenes look at what goes into the masks and makeup.

Patrick Magee, head of makeup and masks at Halloween Horror Nights, starts preparing for this event 10 months in advance. His team is in charge of hundreds of performers.

"We get everybody made-up within the first three hours of the evening. And then they all disperse and go to all the different locations," Magee said.

Magee said his department goes through about five gallons of fake blood every night.

The different makeup looks can vary in terms of how long they might take. It could be a couple of minutes or well over than hour.

Follow Sophie on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

You can visit Halloween Horror Nights through Oct. 31.