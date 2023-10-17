One neighborhood in Orange takes Halloween seriously, shuts down street for safe holiday fun

Residents of the Palmyra Avenue area in the city of Orange take the spirit of Halloween seriously. The block part atmosphere has become a draw for people from all over the county, with residents going full out with decorations.

ORANGE (KABC) -- Every year the spirit of Halloween takes over one street in the city of Orange. It's become so popular that on Halloween night, the street is shut down to traffic to allow the community to enjoy all the decorated homes safely.

Palmyra Avenue in the city of Orange is the place to be this time of year. Residents like Joel Hicks says it's become a block party atmosphere. Hicks is one of many residents that go full out with their decorations.

"The previous owners told me that I should not buy the house if I was not serious about keeping Halloween going because for whatever reason, this east 500 block of Palmyra in Orange is a destination for Halloween and has been for decades," said Hicks.

Now, the former Disneyland employee spends thousands of dollars every year as a way of giving back to the community, as well as having a bit of fun!

"The crowds started coming and each year and each year it got more and more and more elaborate until you see what it is this year," said Hicks.

It's gotten so popular, that last year, the neighbors decided to shut down the street to traffic to keep it safe.

"This street on Halloween is so crazy, you can't even walk down the sidewalks. It gets so packed, people are walking in the street, you can't drive down the street," said Trey Knapp.

It's something the Knapp family loves about this neighborhood, and not just on Halloween.

"I think they're pretty prideful in doing every holiday, a lot of the houses on Palmyra," said Kayla Knapp.

"It's real inviting for everyone around here and people come from all over to come to this neighborhood. We're proud of it," said Trey Knapp.

Including these students from China who are in awe.

"If I could vote for the best one, I would vote for this one," said Xiuying Han.

The decorations will be up every night in the city of Orange through Halloween until about 10:30pm.