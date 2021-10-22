Halyna Hutchins: Colleagues mourn cinematographer killed in prop-gun incident on Alec Baldwin set

EMBED <>More Videos

Alec Baldwin fired prop gun that killed crew member, injured director

The cinematographer who was killed when Alec Baldwin fired a prop gun on a New Mexico film set is being mourned and remembered by those she worked closely with.

Halyna Hutchins, 42, and director Joel Souza were shot Thursday on the rustic film set on the outskirts of Santa Fe, according to County Sheriff's officials. A spokesperson for Baldwin said there was an accident on the set involving the misfire of a prop gun with blanks.

Hutchins was rushed by helicopter to a local trauma center, where she died from injuries. Souza, 48, has since been released from the hospital, according to Frances Fisher, one of the main actors in the movie "Rust."

A source tells ABC News that her husband, Matthew, has spoken with Baldwin, who has been very supportive.

Hutchins had made several recent posts to Instagram talking about how excited she was to be working on the film.

"One of the best parts of shooting a western are mornings like this!" she captioned one photo of a beautiful sunset. Her account was filling up with comments from friends and fans of her work mourning the loss.

Condolences also began pouring in from former co-workers and others in the film industry.

Fisher posted a photo of her embracing Hutchins on Instagram, with a caption that partly reads: "Rest in Paradise Dear Halyna - I loved watching you work: Your intense focus and your vibrant command of the room."

A 2015 graduate of the American Film Institute, Hutchins worked as director of photography on the 2020 action film "Archenemy," starring Joe Manganiello. She was named a "rising star" by American Cinematographer in 2019.

"I'm so sad about losing Halyna. And so infuriated that this could happen on a set," said "Archenemy" director Adam Egypt Mortimer on Twitter. "She was a brilliant talent who was absolutely committed to art and to film."



Manganiello called Hutchins "an incredible talent" and "a great person" on his Instagram account. He said he was lucky to have worked with her.



The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new mexicomoviesalec baldwinaccidental shootingguns
Copyright © 2021 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
TOP STORIES
Stores kick off Black Friday but pandemic woes linger
Recent flash mob robberies bring out more security for Black Friday
Citadel Outlets open early for Black Friday shopping
Chase of box truck ends with suspect arrested in Compton
Stocks fall sharply on new COVID variant; Dow Jones loses 900 points
Massive blaze rips through commercial building south of DTLA
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Show More
Dwayne Johnson gifts custom truck to SoCal fan
Wind destroys Burbank studio construction project
Deodorant recalled due to cancer-causing chemical
Customers with prepaid meals arrive to find IE Boston Market closed
South African scientists detect new COVID variant amid spike
More TOP STORIES News