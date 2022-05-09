Smoke billows from brush fire burning in Hansen Dam

Brush fire erupts in Hansen Dam

LAKE VIEW TERRACE, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A brush fire erupted in the Hansen Dam area, sending smoke shooting high into the sky and prompting a response from firefighters Monday afternoon.

Los Angeles firefighters with the city and county responded around 4 p.m. to fight the blaze that broke out near 11798 W. Foothill Blvd. in the Hansen Dam area.

Although it appeared most of the flames had been extinguished, large plumes of smoke billowed over the area.

Helicopters were conducting water drops over the blaze. Authorities estimated the fire to be about 3 acres in size and burning in medium to heavy brush. Spot fires also popped up along a dirt road.

It's unknown what sparked the blaze.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.

