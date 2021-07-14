Harbor City crash: GoFundMe set up to help family of 4-year-old girl killed amid search for driver

EMBED <>More Videos

$50K reward amid search for car in crash that killed 4-year-old girl

HARBOR CITY, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A GoFundMe page has been established to help the grieving family a 4-year-old girl that was killed in a Harbor City crash as authorities continue their search for the driver who fled the scene.

Jayda Sanchez, her 5-year-old brother and their father were leaving a park Friday night when a possibly white four-door vehicle in front of them made an illegal U-turn in the 26000 block of South Vermont Avenue, authorities said.

The father swerved to avoid a collision, causing the truck to rollover multiple times and crash into a light pole. Jayda did not survive. Her brother and father remained hospitalized as of Monday morning.

The children's mother, Adriana Rodriguez, visited a memorial of candles and balloons set up near the crash scene over the weekend.

EMBED More News Videos

A devastated mother is pleading for justice after her 4-year-old daughter was killed and her 5-year-old son was left seriously injured in a hit-and-run crash in Harbor City.



She said she can't believe her baby girl is gone. Born premature, she fought to survive only to have her young life cut short by a suspect who left her to die in the streets.

The city of Los Angeles is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information about the driver.

"You know it was you, just come forward. You have to do the right thing. Give her justice," Rodriguez said.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
harbor citylos angeles countylos angeleshit and runrollover crashfatal crashinvestigation
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
WATCH TODAY: Newsom to tout 'nation's largest' rent-relief program
Britney Spears hearing to deal with turmoil from her dramatic speech
OC drug ring used 'call centers' to sell $2M in heroin: Authorities
Doctors investigate rare COVID breakthrough cases
Dad holds intruder seen looking in daughter's window at gunpoint
Flight to LAX diverted for passenger disturbance
One person dead, another injured in Leimert Park shooting
Show More
Norwegian Cruise Lines sues Florida over vaccine passport ban
Here's how LA will benefit from California's $100B recovery package
Can animals spread COVID-19 to humans?
LA County again reports more than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases
US COVID-19 cases rising again, doubling over 3 weeks
More TOP STORIES News