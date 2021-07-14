Harbor City crash: GoFundMe set up to help family of 4-year-old girl killed amid search for driver

Jayda Sanchez, her 5-year-old brother and their father were leaving a park Friday night when a possibly white four-door vehicle in front of them made an illegal U-turn in the 26000 block of South Vermont Avenue, authorities said.
The father swerved to avoid a collision, causing the truck to rollover multiple times and crash into a light pole. Jayda did not survive. Her brother and father remained hospitalized as of Monday morning.
The children's mother, Adriana Rodriguez, visited a memorial of candles and balloons set up near the crash scene over the weekend.
She said she can't believe her baby girl is gone. Born premature, she fought to survive only to have her young life cut short by a suspect who left her to die in the streets.
The city of Los Angeles is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information about the driver.
"You know it was you, just come forward. You have to do the right thing. Give her justice," Rodriguez said.