Help needed to identify hospital patient found unresponsive in Hawthorne

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Los Angeles County Department of Health Services and Harbor-UCLA Medical Center are asking for the public's help in identifying a patient who was apparently hit by a car that fled the scene in Hawthorne.

The hospital says the man was found lying unresponsive in the middle of a street with his skateboard on Christmas morning at 118th Street and Hawthorne Boulevard.

The man is described as Latino with a mustache, brown eyes, black hair, with a thin build and weighs around 140 pounds. He is in his early to mid-20s and is about 5 feet 4 inches tall.

He has the words "love" tattooed on the right wrist, "justice" tattooed on the left wrist and a dragon or serpent tattooed on the right upper arm.

Officials are trying to identify him since he had no form of ID on him.

Anyone with information that may help to identify him is asked to contact the hospital at (424) 306-6310.
