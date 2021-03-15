localish

Cohen Hardware, Metuka Bread are coming together to make a difference

Philadelphia -- At Metuka Freshly Baked, old World bread meets old school hardware store, with a new baker popping up at one of the oldest hardware stores in the country.

Ran Betite moved here from Tel Aviv. His bread-making skills were just a hobby he picked up in college, but he began baking more seriously during the pandemic and decided to open a bakery.

He started Metuka Freshly Baked in September 2020.

Mitchell Cohen is the fourth generation owner of Cohen & Co. Hardware. The store has been in Philadelphia since 1913. He invited Betite to sell bread at the hardware store. The pop-up has been so successful Cohen & Co. has become the only place to buy Metuka Bread.

Metuka Freshly Baked | Facebook | Instagram

Cohen & Co. Hardware Store | Facebook | Instagram
615 East Passyunk Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19147

Watch more Philadelphia Localish videos anytime at https://6abc.com/localish or on our family of streaming apps (Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku).
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiawpvibe localish philadelphialocalishbe localish
LOCALISH
Seniors weigh in on dating later in life
These boxing skillz will bring out your inner champion
Family, food and love are the recipe for success at the Taste of Texas
NJ shop has everything you need for a zero-waste lifestyle
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3 killed after car jumps sidewalk in San Diego
LA County gyms, restaurants, movie theaters welcome eased COVID rules
Kristin Smart case: Search warrant served in SLO County
Oscars 2021: Full list of nominations
Steven Yeun becomes Oscars' first Asian American best actor nominee
College students celebrating spring break despite pandemic
2 charged in assault of Capitol officer who died after riot
Show More
'Amityville Horror' killer Ronald DeFeo Jr. dies in prison
Average LA County gas price rises for 54th time in 55 days
How to watch this year's Oscar best picture nominees
Brief round of rain, snow and strong winds hitting SoCal Monday
Orange, San Bernardino counties reopen more businesses
More TOP STORIES News