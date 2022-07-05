Harriet Tubman sculpture unveiled in Pomona

POMONA, Calif. (KABC) -- A sculpture of Harriet Tubman was unveiled on the grounds of Lincoln Park in Pomona Monday.
The unveiling happened at a Unity Day L.A. celebration.
The artist behind the beautiful sculpture of Harriet Tubman was 82-year-old Manuelita Brown, who completed the statue in less than three months.
Brown said she was inspired to to sculpt Harriet Tubman knowing she was not only a soldier but also an abolitionist who fought for women's right to vote and for Black people's right to vote.
