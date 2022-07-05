Community & Events

Harriet Tubman sculpture unveiled in Pomona

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Harriet Tubman sculpture unveiled in Pomona

POMONA, Calif. (KABC) -- A sculpture of Harriet Tubman was unveiled on the grounds of Lincoln Park in Pomona Monday.

The unveiling happened at a Unity Day L.A. celebration.

The artist behind the beautiful sculpture of Harriet Tubman was 82-year-old Manuelita Brown, who completed the statue in less than three months.

Brown said she was inspired to to sculpt Harriet Tubman knowing she was not only a soldier but also an abolitionist who fought for women's right to vote and for Black people's right to vote.


Watch the video above for Leo Stallworth's report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventspomonalos angeles countyholiday
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
TOP STORIES
Man convicted in 2019 Long Beach crash that killed couple, 3-year-old
7th victim dies from Highland Park parade mass shooting
Man dies after being injured by illegal firework in Montebello
IE woman viciously attacked by security guard outside bar, video shows
Flight delays, cancellations upend Fourth of July travel
LA County reports 15,413 new COVID cases over Fourth of July weekend
What to know if your flight gets canceled or delayed
Show More
Parents of late NFL star Demaryius Thomas reveal he had Stage 2 CTE
Highland Park 4th of July parade shooting survivors speak out
Brittney Griner writes letter to Pres. Biden pleading for his help
What we know about 7 victims of July 4th parade shooting
Some skip Fourth of July celebrations to protest for abortion rights
More TOP STORIES News