holiday

Harry and Meghan share first picture of daughter Lilibet in holiday card

Meghan gave birth to Lilibet, named after her great grandmother Queen Elizabeth who goes by that nickname, in June this year.
By Max Foster and Amy Woodyatt
EMBED <>More Videos

Harry, Meghan share first picture of daughter Lilibet in holiday card

Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex shared the first photo of their daughter, Lilibet "Lili" Diana, as part of their 2021 holiday card, released six months after she was born.

Meghan is seen happily holding Lilibet in the air, while Harry balances their son Archie on his lap in the image, taken by photographer Alexi Lubomirski.

"This year, 2021, we welcomed our daughter, Lilibet, to the world," the couple wrote on the front of the card. "Archie made us a 'Mama' and a 'Papa,' and Lili made us a family."

Meghan gave birth to Lilibet -- named after her great grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, who goes by that nickname -- in a Santa Barbara hospital in June this year.

READ ALSO | Harry, Meghan say Queen Elizabeth signed off on daughter Lilibet's name
EMBED More News Videos

Prince Harry and Meghan welcomed a healthy baby girl in June. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex named their daughter Lilibet "Lili" Diana Mountbatten-Windsor.



The royal pair then explained that they were donating money this year to several organizations "that honor and protect families," including those that focus on Afghan resettlement, and organizations supporting paid parental leave in the US.

Christmas is looking a little different for the British royal family this year due to the surge in Omicron cases in the UK.

Harry's grandmother Queen Elizabeth II will be joined by Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall on Christmas at Windsor Castle, changing her plans due to the increase in cases.

In a typical year, the Queen travels to her country estate of Sandringham for the family's annual Christmas retreat.

But in recent weeks, the palace has been taking added precautions due to coronavirus, including canceling a pre-Christmas lunch that the monarch typically hosts for extended family.

CNN has launched Royal News, a new weekly dispatch bringing you the inside track on the royal family, what they are up to in public and what's happening behind palace walls. Sign up here.

The-CNN-Wire
& 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societywhat's trendingroyal babysocial mediaphotosnationalroyalscelebrityholidayroyal familyprince harrytrendingchristmasu.s. & worldphotoinstagramtrending now
HOLIDAY
Restaurants open on Christmas Day
Santa's house valued at more than $1 million: Zillow
Here are the true stories behind your favorite Christmas songs
Holiday leftovers guide: How long foods last
TOP STORIES
2 dead after shooting reported at NoHo Burlington store
LA County COVID infections continue dramatic rise with 8K new cases
Kim Potter guilty of manslaughter in Daunte Wright death
Light showers across SoCal, heaviest rain yet to come
Here are the true stories behind your favorite Christmas songs
South LA: Teen in critical condition after being shot in the face
Unvaccinated 13-year-old nearly dies from COVID
Show More
Paramedics cite COVID state law for not entering Rialto care center
Barclay Hotel in downtown LA converts into low-income housing
Fees for US passports are about to pop way up
Rain triggers voluntary evacuation warning in OC burn scar area
Video shows babies being rescued from rubble after deadly KY tornado
More TOP STORIES News