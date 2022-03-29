localish

The magic of Harry Potter is on display at Philadelphia's Franklin Institute

By Amanda Brady
PHILADELPHIA -- From wands and wizardry to props and potions, The world of Harry Potter has arrived at the Franklin Institute.

You can see The Great Hall where Harry and his pals ate, The Grand Staircase where the paintings come alive and play a game of quidditch.


It is the most comprehensive exhibit ever of the world of wizardry and it's expected to draw people from throughout North America and even the world.
