Judge rules Harvey Weinstein be transferred to Los Angeles to face sex charges

EMBED <>More Videos

Judge rules Harvey Weinstein be transferred to LA to face sex charges

A New York judge on Tuesday ordered that Harvey Weinstein be transferred to Los Angeles, where he faces criminal sex charges.

"I will respectfully deny your petition," Erie County Court Judge Kenneth Case told Weinstein's defense attorney, Norman Effman, who had asked that Weinstein remain at Wende Correctional Facility near Buffalo, from which he appeared virtually in a maroon shirt with the sleeves pulled to his elbows.

"I can hear you, yes, your honor," Weinstein said at the outset of the extradition proceeding. He made no other statements.

Prosecutors said Los Angeles County indicated there would be likely be no movement until mid-July.

The defense challenged the transfer, citing health reasons.

"The reason he's at Wende is it's the regional medical center," Effman said. "He's in the middle of treatment right now."

Effman said Weinstein was not trying to avoid trial and suggested Los Angeles County could conduct a virtual arraignment.

"If LA wants jurisdiction to commence proceedings, fine," Effman said.

The Los Angeles District Attorney charged Weinstein with rape in January 2020, as his trial was beginning in Manhattan. More counts were added later.

He now stands charged with four counts of rape, four counts of forcible oral copulation, two counts of sexual battery by restraint and one count of sexual penetration by use of force. The counts involve five women and stem from events in Los Angeles and Beverly Hills from 2004 to 2013.

The defense also argued the Los Angeles district attorney improperly filled out the charging documents, which prosecutors disputed.

"Los Angeles County absolutely met the requirements on the interstate agreement on detainers," Erie County Assistant District Attorney Colleen Gable said.

Gable also challenged the assertion about Weinstein's medical requirements, adding: "It's Los Angeles -- it's not some remote outpost that doesn't have medical care."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angelesrapeharvey weinsteinu.s. & worldsexual assault
Copyright © 2021 ABC News Internet Ventures.
TOP STORIES
LA County mandate takes effect for large events, indoor areas of bars
Light rain, snow in the mountains expected in SoCal Friday
Amount of oil leaked in OC less than originally thought: Investigators
Instagram fitness influencer Ca'Shawn 'Cookie' Sims found safe
DEA busting dealers selling fentanyl-laced pills on social media
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
Show More
Man arrested in deadly North Hills hit-and-run crash
US employers added just 194,000 jobs in September
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Man wounded in Hollywood Hills shooting
Rams beat Seahawks 26-17 after injured Wilson leaves game
More TOP STORIES News