Hatchet-wielding assailant attacks man at bank ATM in New York City, surveillance video shows

EMBED <>More Videos

Hatchet-wielding assailant attacks man at bank ATM in New York: VIdeo

NEW YORK (KABC) -- A man armed with a hatchet attacked another man who was using an ATM in the lobby of a New York City bank, in an apparently unprovoked incident that was captured on surveillance video.

The disturbing footage shows a 50-year-old Queens resident inside a Chase bank Sunday after 5 p.m. when he is suddenly struck repeatedly by a man holding a hatchet.

Police later identified the suspect as 37-year-old Aaron Garcia, who has a criminal past.

No words were exchanged in the encounter, and no money was taken, investigators said. The video also shows the suspect smashing several ATM machines.

The victim was transported to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition, and police arrested Garcia Tuesday night after the New York Police Department said he used a hammer to menace someone who bumped into him - and broke the windows of several parked cars.

A police source said Garcia was the subject of five previous "emotionally disturbed person" calls dating back to July 2020 and has been hospitalized in the past.

CNN contributed to this report.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new yorknew york cityattackcaught on videocaught on camerasurveillance video
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Culver City school district issues COVID vaccine mandate for students
Suspect killed, 2 San Bernardino police officers shot in Highland
SoCal nurse who saved COVID patients' lives dies from virus
Police say man in pickup near Capitol claims he has a bomb | LIVE
Woman heard screaming for help in disturbing video comes forward
Fullerton police: Is this your bag of meth?
US to erase student loan debt for those with severe disabilities
Show More
States banning mask mandates could face civil rights probes
Toys 'R' Us is back ... again
Biden discusses Afghanistan exit in ABC exclusive interview
CA requiring proof of vaccination or negative test at indoor events
Free program helps those with Parkinson's disease stay in shape
More TOP STORIES News