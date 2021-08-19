Hatchet-wielding assailant attacks man at bank ATM in New York City, surveillance video shows

NEW YORK (KABC) -- A man armed with a hatchet attacked another man who was using an ATM in the lobby of a New York City bank, in an apparently unprovoked incident that was captured on surveillance video.The disturbing footage shows a 50-year-old Queens resident inside a Chase bank Sunday after 5 p.m. when he is suddenly struck repeatedly by a man holding a hatchet.Police later identified the suspect as 37-year-old Aaron Garcia, who has a criminal past.No words were exchanged in the encounter, and no money was taken, investigators said. The video also shows the suspect smashing several ATM machines.The victim was transported to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition, and police arrested Garcia Tuesday night after the New York Police Department said he used a hammer to menace someone who bumped into him - and broke the windows of several parked cars.A police source said Garcia was the subject of five previous "emotionally disturbed person" calls dating back to July 2020 and has been hospitalized in the past.