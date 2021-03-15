Rallies held across SoCal to combat spike in hate crimes against Asian-Americans

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=10371411" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Small business owners in Orange County's nail salon industry joined local government and law enforcement leaders to stand against an increase in hate crimes against Asian-Americans and Pacific Islanders.

LITTLE TOKYO, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- From Irvine to Little Tokyo, rallies were held across the Southland this weekend to support Asian-Americans at a time when hate crimes are spiking.Large crowds gathered Saturday outside the Japanese American Museum in Los Angeles to call for an end to the surge in anti-Asian hate crimes during the pandemic.The event included live music, speeches and other performances. Community groups said it is time to take action and stand up against the hate."I've been part of anti-Asian discrimination since I was young," one attendee told Eyewitness News. "Now with the pandmiec and these crimes we're hearing, especially against the elderly, it just breaks my heart. It's gotta stop. We gotta do something about it."A similar rally was held in Irvine, with dozens of people spreading awareness. Organizers of the events want to create a space to gather, grieve and express anger over hate crimes, in addition to joining together to put an end to the hate.