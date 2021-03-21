SoCal rallies, outreach efforts seek to combat rise in anti-Asian violence

In Chinatown, a group of activists walked around the area to raise awareness and offer security tips to Asian residents and businesses, particularly the elderly.
One key message: Make sure you report any incidents to authorities.
Outreach efforts seek to warn Asian-Americans about rise in violence
Shin-Ying Tu, a member of the group "Heavenly Culture, World Peace, Restoration of Light," spoke to one business owner in Chinese to make sure she was aware of the growing threat and the need to report incidents.
"I come from a Taiwanese American background and I think honestly speaking we have seen a surge in these anti Asian crimes as of late," she said. "But it's always been happening. We just haven't been speaking about it."
Also Sunday, rallies were held in Garden Grove, Alhambra, Diamond Bar and other cities to call for an end to the attacks. Participants hailed from a variety of backgrounds, making it clear that hate crimes against Asians should be a concern for all races and backgrounds.
"It brings awareness and education. It also shows solidarity - that I may be a Black woman, but I'm here," said Ronda Hampton, organizer of the Diamond Bar rally. "There are many people of different nationalities who are here."
