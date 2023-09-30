Residents across LA County grow concerned as more vehicles are being spray-painted with swastikas

At least three vehicles have been vandalized in Ladera Heights in the past month, according to neighbors.

LADERA HEIGHTS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Residents in several Los Angeles County neighborhoods are growing concerned as authorities investigate several vandalism/hate crimes in which swastikas are being spray-painted on vehicles.

Police said in one of the most recent cases, which occurred along Mosley Avenue in the View Park-Windsor Hills area, a woman found a swastika spray-painted on the hood of her car.

Another incident happened Thursday morning near 59th Street and Orlando Avenue in Ladera Heights. The sheriff's department reported the same type of vandalism near the area along Kings Road and said a similar incident happened two weeks before.

Dominique Porche was one of the victims and told Eyewitness News she woke up to find a lime green swastika painted on her Discovery SUV.

"We're definitely getting cameras, for sure," she said. "We've definitely stepped into a day and age where we need cameras. We don't feel safe."

Dion Fearon called the incidents foolish and hopes the person or people responsible are caught soon.

"I had to help her clean a swastika off of her car," she said. "Who wants to do that? She has kids. What do you explain to a 13-year-old or even the 5-year-old? What do you say to them about that foolishness on the car?"

The crimes were being investigated by the Los Angeles Police Department and the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. No suspect information has been released.

Anyone with information is urged to contact authorities.