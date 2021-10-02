2 LA travelers arrested in Hawaii for false COVID test documents

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Two travelers from Los Angeles were arrested in Hawaii for allegedly providing phony COVID-19 test results to get around the state's travel quarantine.Police on the island of Kauai say that Lazar Hayward Jr., 34, and Raven Randle, 33, uploaded falsified negative test results to the state's travel portal. They then flew on American Airlines from Los Angeles International Airport to Lihu'e Airport.Visitors to Hawaii must provide proof of vaccination or a negative test for COVID-19. Otherwise, they have to quarantine for 10 days.Hawaii officials flagged the documents and investigated, determining they had been falsified.The two were arrested and booked for unsworn falsification after arriving in Hawaii. They were released pending further investigation and driven back to the airport, where they flew back to Los Angeles. They may have to return for a court date.