Orange County's John Wayne Airport now offering direct flights to Hawaii

SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) -- John Wayne Airport in Santa Ana has secured a direct flight to Hawaii.

Starting Saturday, people can book tickets from Orange County's airport to the Aloha state.

The route will offer daily flights beginning May 6 at 8:30 a.m. The return flight will leave Honolulu at 12:50 p.m. Hawaiian time.

Hawaii currently has a mandatory 10-day quarantine in place for people without a negative COVID-19 test. John Wayne offers rapid testing on site with results back within 30 minutes.
