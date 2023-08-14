Oprah, The Rock, Jason Momoa among celebrities helping those impacted by Maui wildfires

Oprah Winfrey, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Jason Momoa are just a few of the celebrities who are helping those impacted by the devastating Maui wildfires.

HAWAII (KABC) -- The destruction caused by the Maui wildfires in Hawaii prompted many to look for ways to help, including some celebrities with ties to the island.

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson

While he is not Hawaiian, the Hollywood A-lister has often supported causes in Hawaii and urged his fans to donate to the Hawaii Community Foundation.

"Heartbroken but our faith and mana is strong," he wrote in an Instagram post. "First responders, health care teams, hotels, locals businesses, boots on the ground organizations and all our local heroes, stay strong - we love you and appreciate you."

Last month, Johnson donated the largest single amount a person has ever given to the SAG-AFTRA Foundation amid the ongoing strikes.

Aulii Cravalho

Native Hawaiian Aulii Cravalho, who happens to be Johnson's co-star in Disney's "Moana," also urged her fans to find ways to help.

She took to Instagram and said she "feels numb" and "close to tears" when discussing the wildfires. Cravalho was born in Kohala, Hawaii.

"Of all the natural disasters we have faced; earthquakes, hurricanes, tsunamis and flooding ... to say we were under-prepared for this disaster is an understatement," she wrote in an Instagram post. "DO NOT TRAVEL TO HAWAII UNLESS YOU ARE RENDERING AID. This has been declared a FEDERAL DISASTER. Your vacation can wait. My heart and funds and donations are headed your way Hawaii, even if I physically am not."

Jason Momoa

The "Fast and The Furious" actor and Honolulu native also urged people not to travel to Maui, saying locals are still in need of basic resources.

Oprah Winfrey

Winfrey, a part-time resident of Maui, has been visiting shelters on the island and pledges continued support to people displaced by the wildfires.

"Mahalo Nui Oprah for following through! She returned with cots, pillows, and toiletries for the people in the shelter in Wailuku. She even spent some time with the people there. It was very much appreciated," local non-profit group Kako'o Haleakala posted on Instagram with video of Winfrey carrying pillows through crowds of people on cots and folding chairs.

Winfrey, media mogul and former talk show host, owns property on the island, and her spokesperson confirmed to CNN she has been volunteering at emergency shelters.

"Oprah has been to several local shelters to ask first-hand what was most needed," Oprah's spokesperson said. "She then went to Walmart and Costco to shop for the items and brought them back. It is heart-breaking devastation."

Hettrick said Winfrey plans to give more support "as it becomes clear which funds can be the most helpful for the short-term and long-term rebuilding."

The wildfires in Maui have ravaged the island, killing over four dozen people. In particular, the fires have devastated Lahaina, a town on Maui.

It's not the first time Winfrey has helped out in times of wildfires. In 2019, she opened a private road on her property in Maui to help people quickly escape a brush fire that broke out.

CNN contributed to this report.