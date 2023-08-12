Search and rescue personnel from Riverside County will be among others statewide deployed to Hawaii as part of the disaster response to the wildfires that have devastated parts of Maui, officials announced.

Riverside County search and rescue team deploy to help with Maui wildfires

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) --

"California stands with the people of Maui and all Hawaiians amid these horrific wildfires that have claimed lives and destroyed the historic town of Lahaina," Gov. Gavin Newsom said in a statement Thursday announcing the deployment of search and rescue personnel.

Members of Task Force 6 have deployed to numerous disasters over the years, including the 9/11 attacks.

The team will help manage the incident on the ground, and is made up of specialists in operations such as search and rescue, hazmat situations and communications. They'll also be taking a truckload of supplies with them.

"Californians know firsthand the devastating toll of catastrophic wildfires fueled by climate change, capable of wiping out entire communities and centuries of irreplaceable history and heritage," Newsom's statement added. "Our state is sending resources to support our Pacific neighbors during their time of need."

The team was set to leave Los Angeles International Airport Friday morning.

Newsom said that he had mobilized members of Urban Search & Rescue units from Riverside, Alameda and Sacramento counties.

City News Service contributed to this report.