Business

Watts institution Hawkins House of Burgers fighting to stay open amid battle with Caltrans

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Hawkins House of Burgers fighting to stay open in battle with Caltrans

WATTS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- After surviving this past year amid a pandemic, a legendary burger place in Watts now has another fight on its hands.

The family-owned Hawkins House of Burgers is an institution in the community. For 82 years, it has stood on the corner of Slater Street and Imperial Highway.

"My grandfather built this place 80 years ago and now they're telling me in 2021, after...a major pandemic, that my building is encroaching on state property and I (have) to remove it within 60 days," said Cynthia Hawkins.

A week ago, Hawks received a letter from the California Department of Transportation letting her know her building is encroaching on a portion of land owned by the state. That piece runs directly through her family's corner market and restaurant's kitchen.

Caltrans has signaled a willingness to work with Hawkins. In a letter dated November 18, 2019, the agency asked if she was interested in purchasing the property. She checked the box "yes" and wrote beside it: "absolutely."

In the meantime, Hawkins customers are rallying in support of the restaurant.

"We have to find a solution for them to be able to stay here because the community loves this place and we need this place here." said customer Andre Williams.

Hawkins has set up a GoFundMe page in the hopes of raising money to purchase the land, if given the opportunity.

In a statement to Eyewitness News, Caltrans said it has been working with Hawkins to resolve the encroachment issue, adding: "Caltrans is pausing plans to sell the leased property through public auction so we can work with Hawkins on a resolution to help prevent any disruption to her business."

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesswattslos angeleslos angeles countycaltransbusiness
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Warnings, advisories issued as triple-digit temps grip SoCal
Man who supplied tortillas in SoCal taunting incident speaks out
SoCal man drowns in Millerton Lake in Fresno County
Families hold onto hope as FL condo collapse toll rises to 9
2 teens, man wounded in shooting at the Pike Outlets in Long Beach
Authorities ask for public's help finding missing 11-year-old IE boy
Porto's Bakery in Glendale reopening for in-person dining Monday
Show More
CA relatives of missing family in FL building collapse remain hopeful
Girl, 4, struck by car while playing outside at gender reveal
Aiden Leos case: Accused driver in OC shooting released on bail
SUV crashes into Crenshaw home, killing elderly woman
Most cows killed after escaping Pico Rivera slaughterhouse
More TOP STORIES News