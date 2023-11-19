'Ghost tire memorial' in Hawthorne honors 13-year-old fatally struck while crossing street

On Jan. 8, Michael Leon was crossing the street on El Segundo Boulevard with his dad and sister when they were struck. They had been on their way home from the laundromat.

HAWTHORNE, Calif. (KABC) -- The family of a 13-year-old boy fatally struck by a driver in Hawthorne gathered for a memorial Saturday to honor his life and the lives of hundreds of others killed in traffic collisions.

The father suffered minor injuries but the teenage boy lost his life, and the boy's sister escaped without injury.

Two ghost tires were placed at Truro Avenue and El Segundo Boulevard; one for Michael and one honoring World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic victims.

"This tragic death has left us with our broken hearts," said a speaker at the event. "I invite you mothers and fathers to take responsibility regarding how speed kills."

The event will be hosted by the nonprofits SAFE (Streets Are For Everyone), SRK, (Street Racing Kills), and Faith for Safer Streets.