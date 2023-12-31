Investigation underway after as many as 6 people shot in Hawthorne overnight, police say

HAWTHORNE, Calif. (KABC) -- As many as six people were shot in Hawthorne overnight, police said in the early stages of their investigation.

The incident happened around 12:30 a.m. Sunday behind a strip mall on Crenshaw Boulevard and Rosecrans Avenue, according to the Hawthorne Police Department.

Detectives were still investigating at the scene hours later, but additional details about what led up to the shooting were not available. It's unclear if anyone was taken into custody.

Police said there were possibly six gunshot victims, but an exact number of victims and their conditions were also not available.