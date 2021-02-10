Chevron oil spill in SF Bay prompts health advisory for Richmond, nearby cities

RICHMOND, Calif. -- The Chevron refinery in Richmond is investigating an oil spill Tuesday afternoon, according to city and county officials.

The spill happened in what's called the "Long Wharf" off Point Richmond, where a sheen can be seen on the top of the water at Bear Point.

It was first noticed around 3 p.m.

California's Office of Emergency Services (OES) says a pipeline was leaking approximately five gallons a minute, until the leak was stopped around 4:40 p.m.

It's unknown what caused the spill at this time.

VIDEO: Chevron spill dumps oil into SF Bay
Chevron says it is fully cooperating with authorities, including the U.S. Coast Guard and OSPR.

"We have issued a community notice and ask the public to remain clear of the area so crews can quickly contain and clean up the released volumes," a spokesperson said in a press release.

The Contra Costa Health Department called this a "Level 2" incident and issued a public health advisory for residents of Richmond, North Richmond and San Pablo.

The incident "could affect individuals with respiratory sensitivities," health officials said.

While noting most people will not be affected, officials say eye, skin, nose or throat irritation may be possible for some people in the affected area.

Health officials advise that if people experience any irritation, they should go inside and rinse any irritated area with water.

For more information go towww.cococws.us.

Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.
